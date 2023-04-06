Barnett & Company Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,770 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 1.2% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,453,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $378,113,000 after purchasing an additional 848,024 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $363,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $377,321,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCX stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,703,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

