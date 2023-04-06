Barnett & Company Inc. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,124 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 2.5% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.99. 567,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,677,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

