Barnett & Company Inc. Has $318,000 Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,681,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,064,000 after purchasing an additional 154,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,345,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 67,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 15.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,045,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 416,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 30.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,537,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 357,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

GLDD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.24. 21,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,838. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

