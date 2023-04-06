Barnett & Company Inc. Reduces Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its stake in Henry Schein by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 145,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

HSIC traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $84.16. The company had a trading volume of 105,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

