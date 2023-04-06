Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.7% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CNI traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.29. The company had a trading volume of 247,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,259. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average is $118.48. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $131.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Stories

