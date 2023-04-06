Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Calumet Specialty Products Partners comprises approximately 3.7% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 420,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 40,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CLMT stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $16.90. 6,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,117. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.

Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLMT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

