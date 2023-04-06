Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Shares Up 3.7%

Barrick Gold Co. (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.48. Approximately 7,633,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 18,807,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.33.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others.

