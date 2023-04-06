Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.00

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Basilea Pharmaceutica (BPMUF)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.