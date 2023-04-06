Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBWI. Citigroup cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Argus cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.29. 1,844,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

