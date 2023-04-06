BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.25

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.25 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.27). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29), with a volume of 32,229 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

BATM Advanced Communications Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £96.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.18.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

