Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Trading Down 5.7%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 586,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,003,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SKIN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 10.79.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.97 million. Research analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 390.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,752,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after buying an additional 1,395,408 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,576,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after buying an additional 1,207,216 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 6,910.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,177,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 1,160,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

