Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth $1,972,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 150,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,452,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,193.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Belden in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDC opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

