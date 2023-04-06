Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $28.85. Belite Bio shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 1,111 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLTE shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday.

Belite Bio Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter worth $280,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the third quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

