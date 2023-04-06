Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $28.85. Belite Bio shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 1,111 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLTE shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday.
Belite Bio Trading Down 1.9 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Belite Bio (BLTE)
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
- Lamb Weston Serves Sizzling Report; Rally Sets New High
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
- RPM International Pulls Back Critical Levels; Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.