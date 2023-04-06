BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.87. 387,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 662,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
BELLUS Health Trading Up 7.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. The company has a market cap of $877.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.15.
Institutional Trading of BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.