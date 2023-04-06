BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.87. 387,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 662,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health Trading Up 7.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. The company has a market cap of $877.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,448,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,128,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,158,000 after buying an additional 648,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.