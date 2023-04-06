Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 624147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.22).

Bens Creek Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.78 million and a PE ratio of 1,750.00.

About Bens Creek Group

Bens Creek Group PLC owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Charleston, West Virginia.

