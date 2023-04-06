B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Trading 2.3% Higher

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.57 and last traded at $15.42. 94,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,177,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -100.47 and a beta of 0.45.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $623.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -506.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.