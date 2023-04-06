BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Holdings Boosted by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after acquiring an additional 834,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2,079.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,638,000 after acquiring an additional 600,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,290,000 after acquiring an additional 500,117 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.05) to GBX 2,510 ($31.17) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.32) to GBX 2,300 ($28.56) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.53) to GBX 2,550 ($31.67) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.7 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE BHP traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,824. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.75. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Articles

