Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,153.32

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,153.32 ($14.32) and traded as high as GBX 1,175 ($14.59). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,164 ($14.46), with a volume of 254,023 shares changing hands.

Big Yellow Group Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,205.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,153.34. The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04.

Big Yellow Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a GBX 22.30 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $21.40. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,833.33%.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

