Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Danaher by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in Danaher by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Danaher by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.86.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.77. The company had a trading volume of 637,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,593. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $179.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

