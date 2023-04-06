Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after acquiring an additional 434,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.08. 3,859,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,479. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $188.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.90.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

