Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $775,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after acquiring an additional 296,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,906,000 after acquiring an additional 118,595 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,425,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,121,000 after acquiring an additional 35,658 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.12. 448,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,271. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average of $106.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

