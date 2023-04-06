Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $937,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,882,003. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.