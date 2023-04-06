Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after buying an additional 146,785 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,746,000 after acquiring an additional 157,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,188,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.36. The stock had a trading volume of 275,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,042. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

