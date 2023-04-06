Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,643 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.68. 304,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $74.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

