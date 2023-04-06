Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,924.16

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,924.16 ($48.74) and traded as high as GBX 3,950 ($49.06). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,900 ($48.44), with a volume of 12,021 shares.

Bioventix Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,921.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,743.32. The stock has a market cap of £204.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,422.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Bioventix Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.77) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Bioventix’s payout ratio is presently 8,395.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bioventix Company Profile

In other Bioventix news, insider Peter John Harrison sold 57,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,750 ($46.57), for a total transaction of £2,158,425 ($2,680,607.30). Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

