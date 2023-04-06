Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $28,123.42 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $543.87 billion and approximately $15.04 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.00 or 0.00451588 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00130861 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029933 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000570 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,338,837 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
