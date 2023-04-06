BitShares (BTS) Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $35.55 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004534 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001520 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,901,758 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

