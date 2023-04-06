BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.00 million-$139.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.36 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.89-$0.94 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BL. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $61.75 on Thursday. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -121.08 and a beta of 0.88.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,312.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,312.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,221. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackLine by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BlackLine by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

