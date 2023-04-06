Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $438.32

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 438.32 ($5.44) and traded as high as GBX 455 ($5.65). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 444 ($5.51), with a volume of 55,603 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing from GBX 430 ($5.34) to GBX 475 ($5.90) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of £375.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,068.18 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 440.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 438.67.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

