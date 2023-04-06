Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL) Insider Sells A$20,590.00 in Stock

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL – Get Rating) insider Ross Warner sold 710,000 shares of Blue Star Helium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$20,590.00 ($14,006.80).
Ross Warner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Ross Warner bought 418,661 shares of Blue Star Helium stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,978.49 ($8,828.91).
- On Friday, March 10th, Ross Warner bought 169,000 shares of Blue Star Helium stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,577.00 ($3,793.88).
Blue Star Helium Stock Performance
About Blue Star Helium
