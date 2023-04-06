Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 21,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 110,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Up 1.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Trading of Bluejay Diagnostics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bluejay Diagnostics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
About Bluejay Diagnostics
Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.
Further Reading
