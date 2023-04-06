BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 143,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

BlueRiver Acquisition Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Get BlueRiver Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlueRiver Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 447,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 26,871 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.