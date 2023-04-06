BMO Capital Markets Boosts D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Price Target to C$8.50

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DTLIF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of D2L from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on D2L from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get D2L alerts:

D2L Price Performance

Shares of DTLIF remained flat at C$5.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.30. D2L has a 12 month low of C$4.61 and a 12 month high of C$10.33.

D2L Company Profile

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.