BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.37

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €54.37 ($59.10) and traded as high as €56.69 ($61.62). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €55.80 ($60.65), with a volume of 4,194,961 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($78.26) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($83.70) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €77.00 ($83.70) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($84.78) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.39.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

