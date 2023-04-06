Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.87

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.87 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.52 ($0.03). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.88 ($0.04), with a volume of 216,241 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of £21.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.18.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

