Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 176 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

