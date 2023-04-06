Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,725,000 after acquiring an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.11.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $362.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,602,025 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

