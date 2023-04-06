Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 291,809 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291,809 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 68,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 103,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 29.2% in the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 29,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LYG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

