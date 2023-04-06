Boston Common Asset Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $193,420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Equinix by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,390,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $76,678,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Equinix by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $2,142,775.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,287,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $2,142,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,631 shares in the company, valued at $15,287,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $703.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $705.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $657.56. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 177.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.94.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

