Boston Common Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.37. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

