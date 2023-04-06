BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 639.86 ($7.95).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BP. Morgan Stanley raised BP to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 660 ($8.20) to GBX 605 ($7.51) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BP from GBX 540 ($6.71) to GBX 585 ($7.27) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.42) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($6.83) to GBX 650 ($8.07) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BP to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 560 ($6.95) to GBX 590 ($7.33) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 533.70 ($6.63) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4,792.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 524.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 489.14. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 359.20 ($4.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.09).

BP Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18,181.82%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 78 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.95) per share, for a total transaction of £373.62 ($464.01). Insiders bought 213 shares of company stock worth $111,820 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.