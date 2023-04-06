Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Bread Financial stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.93. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.