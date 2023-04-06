Brokerages Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT at $253.06

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $270.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $275.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.50.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 54.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 143.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ferrari by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

