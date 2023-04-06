Brokerages Set Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Target Price at $7.01

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.01.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IREN shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Iris Energy Stock Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ:IREN opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $15.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
