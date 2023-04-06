Brokerages Set Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Target Price at $7.01

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IREN shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $15.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,653,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,051,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 582,831 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 713,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 267,071 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 928.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 389,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 351,755 shares during the period. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

