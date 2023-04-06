Brokerages Set Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target at $71.83

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $64.84 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.39 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $657,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,280,903.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $657,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,280,903.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 6.6% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.