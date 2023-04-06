Brokers Set Expectations for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Brookline Capital Management has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 10.5 %

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Shares of ONCT opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 167,268 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 155,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

