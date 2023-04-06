Brokers Set Expectations for Pear Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). Chardan Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pear Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PEAR. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pear Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Pear Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of Pear Therapeutics stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Pear Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

In other Pear Therapeutics news, CEO Corey Mccann sold 34,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $39,246.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,242.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 74,460 shares of company stock worth $84,140 in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

