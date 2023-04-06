Bruce Douglas Gigg Sells 15,000 Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total value of C$66,750.00.

Kelt Exploration Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE KEL opened at C$4.75 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.29 and a 1 year high of C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$912.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.11.



KEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.75.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

