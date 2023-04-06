BTIG Research Downgrades Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) to Neutral

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jushi in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jushi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

Get Jushi alerts:

Jushi Stock Performance

Shares of Jushi stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Jushi has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.