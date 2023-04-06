Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 590,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 761,034 shares.The stock last traded at $12.05 and had previously closed at $11.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on Burford Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.83.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth $110,137,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 4,092.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 890,341 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 4,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 8,775.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,440,000 after purchasing an additional 480,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Burford Capital

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.